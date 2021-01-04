5 hottest kitchen and bathroom design trends for 2021

Natural stone waterfall countertops are at the forefront of kitchen design trends for 2021. Picture: stoneCIRCLE Archant

Five inspiring natural stone looks you can re-create in your home.

Warm beiges teamed with wood will add a cosy feel to your kitchen. Picture: Cosentino Warm beiges teamed with wood will add a cosy feel to your kitchen. Picture: Cosentino

Steve Vanhinsbergh, director of stoneCIRCLE in Basingstoke, shares what’s trending in bathroom and kitchen design this year:

1. Sandy beach tones

Sandy-coloured tones are a popular choice for both bathrooms and kitchens, adding warmth and allowing you to create a cosy haven.

Scratch-resistant and easy to clean, quartz is an ideal choice for your bathroom and kitchen. As it is manmade, it has less variation than natural stones such as marble or granite, so is ideal if you like a more uniform style, whilst preserving the feel of natural stone.

Dekton sintered stone is hard-wearing, heat and scratch-resistant making it a good choice for your kitchen countertops. Picture: stoneCIRCLE. Dekton sintered stone is hard-wearing, heat and scratch-resistant making it a good choice for your kitchen countertops. Picture: stoneCIRCLE.

Quartz countertops come in a variety of colours and styles – allowing you to personalise your bathroom and kitchen to suit your taste. Try teaming Silestone’s Blanco Capri with wooden cupboards and a wooden floor to create this look.

2. Granite waterfall countertops

Ideal for creating a showstopper kitchen, dramatic granites are increasingly in demand.

Use them to create a waterfall countertop – this is a countertop that continues to flow down the sides of your island for a seamless design. It will help add the wow factor, creating a stunning space for you to work, eat, host and relax.

Green is a popular colour in kitchen design at the moment. Verde Bamboo, a deep green, veined quartzite from Brazil, and White Beauty with its abstractions of white, green and black are great choices to help you accomplish this look.

Use light-toned or white marble to make a smaller bathroom appear larger. Picture: stoneCIRCLE Use light-toned or white marble to make a smaller bathroom appear larger. Picture: stoneCIRCLE

3. White marble bathrooms

Neutral tones never fade out of style, and neither does marble – it is a perfect choice for anyone wishing to create a stunning bathroom that will stand the test of time. White or neutral-toned marble is an excellent choice for smaller spaces as it will make them appear larger.

Try a style known as book matching – where the marble cladding is arranged so the pattern of the stone aligns and is mirrored on each slab - to create a unique and distinguished design. Both Calacatta and Arabescato, two white marbles from Italy, look stunning when used like this.

4. The latest in man-made surfaces

'Dramatic granites are the latest look for cutting edge kitchens.' Picture: stoneCIRCLE 'Dramatic granites are the latest look for cutting edge kitchens.' Picture: stoneCIRCLE

Sintered stone has been around for a few years now. This type of man-made stone is great for kitchen countertops as it’s easy to clean, heat and scratch-resistant, stain proof, food safe and hygienic. Well-known brands such as Dekton by Cosentino, the makers of Silestone, are gaining in popularity.

Grey and beige colour palettes are hot in kitchen design at the moment and Travertine look-alike Dekton Taga or dark grey Dekton Kelya would be an ideal choice for your countertops or splash back.

5. Dark as night natural stone

If you have a flair for the dramatic, you’re in luck. Brooding deep grey and dramatic black tones are at the forefront of contemporary kitchen and bathroom design.

You can use dark tiles for your flooring and continue this onto the walls for a coherent and stylish finish. Why not use the same stone for your countertops? Dark marble, such as Black Wave, would be a great choice for the bathroom to create this look. Nero Assoluto or Zimbabwe black is the closest granite to jet black and never goes out of fashion for kitchen worktops.

