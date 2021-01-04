5 things to do in Hampshire this week: Top winter walks

Lyndhurst (c) David Martyn Hunt, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Archant

With tougher restrictions on what we can do in Hampshire in place once again, each week we’ll be featuring a selection of walks, things to do at home or places to visit all of which adhere to social distancing guidelines

This week we are featuring some of Hampshire’s best winter walks. Please check all links before heading out as locations mentioned may be closed. Please also only travel to walks near you

Stroll around Lyndhurst

“It was once the site of a royal hunting lodge and was first mentioned in the Domesday Book as ‘Linhest’ meaning ‘lime wood hill’. From the New Forest Centre and Museum the route follows the High Street past the imposing Victorian Church of St Michael’s and All Angels.”

Click here for the full five-mile route.

An Isle of Wight walk beside the Western Yar estuary

“This coast-to-coast route links the north and south sides of the island, taking you round the attractive Western Yar estuary, and following one of the Island’s named and waymarked trails, the Freshwater Way.”

Here’s more on the seven-mile trail.

King’s Somborne

“We follow part of the former Roman Road that ran between Winchester and Old Sarum, before heading south of King’s Somborne, passing a vineyard on the way - the shorter walk takes a more direct route to King’s Somborne.”

Click here for more on the six-mile route.

Amazing views of the Needles and Alum Bay

“No matter how many pictures you’ve seen of the iconic Needles chalk stacks and lighthouse, there’s nothing like viewing them with your own eyes.”

Here’s more about the 6.5-mile route.

Past Rotherfield Park

“On the west side of the valley, overlooking the village is the rather grand Rotherfield Park. The present house was built in the early 1800’s in a Tudor Gothic style, though the manor of Rotherfield dates back to the 12th century, when it was owned by Adam de Rotherfield.”

Click here for more on the full 4.5-mile walk.

Click here for our full list of Hampshire’s best winter walks

_________

