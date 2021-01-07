SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Where are the best places to see snowdrops in Hampshire

PUBLISHED: 13:30 07 January 2021 | UPDATED: 13:51 07 January 2021

Mottisfont (c) K J Murray, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Mottisfont (c) K J Murray, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

Snowdrop season inspires people to get out and take a stroll through the countryside and that is no different here in Hampshire with places like Hinton Ampner and Mottisfont having these much-loved flowers on show

Please check all links before heading out for the latest information on closures

Mottisfont

Swathes of snowdrops are set to cover the grassy lawns of this ancient priory, as well as the font stream and river walk. Bulbs have been planted relatively recently which means over time they will self-seed and colonise, making the display bigger and better each year.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Snowdrops at the Abbey

The Vyne

One of the first sights to meet visitors in early spring is a pretty ribbon of pearly white colour from the snowdrop trails that wind their way from the estate's car park to the Walled Garden. Further displays can be found in the Wild Garden, mingling with yellow-petalled winter aconites.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Snowdrops at the Vyne

Hinton Ampner

Hinton's previous owner, Ralph Dutton, designed the East Lawn of the garden around the tiny parish church in the grounds. He knew that, even in colder months, the congregation was likely to gather on the grass after the Sunday service, so he planted the lawn with fragrant winter flowers such as daphnes, which have a zingy lime scent and tiny pink flowers. Spot snowdrops throughout the season.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Snowdrops at Hinton Ampner

More…

- Winter walks in Hampshire - Is there anything more refreshing than a stroll on a crisp winter's day? We don't think so! Here are a few of our favourite rambles across the county to enjoy this season

Latest from the Hampshire

