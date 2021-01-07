Where are the best places to see snowdrops in Hampshire

Mottisfont (c) K J Murray, Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Archant

Snowdrop season inspires people to get out and take a stroll through the countryside and that is no different here in Hampshire with places like Hinton Ampner and Mottisfont having these much-loved flowers on show

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Please check all links before heading out for the latest information on closures

Mottisfont

Swathes of snowdrops are set to cover the grassy lawns of this ancient priory, as well as the font stream and river walk. Bulbs have been planted relatively recently which means over time they will self-seed and colonise, making the display bigger and better each year.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

The Vyne

One of the first sights to meet visitors in early spring is a pretty ribbon of pearly white colour from the snowdrop trails that wind their way from the estate's car park to the Walled Garden. Further displays can be found in the Wild Garden, mingling with yellow-petalled winter aconites.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Hinton Ampner

Hinton's previous owner, Ralph Dutton, designed the East Lawn of the garden around the tiny parish church in the grounds. He knew that, even in colder months, the congregation was likely to gather on the grass after the Sunday service, so he planted the lawn with fragrant winter flowers such as daphnes, which have a zingy lime scent and tiny pink flowers. Spot snowdrops throughout the season.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk

More…

- Winter walks in Hampshire - Is there anything more refreshing than a stroll on a crisp winter's day? We don't think so! Here are a few of our favourite rambles across the county to enjoy this season