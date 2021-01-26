6 great walks in the Hampshire section of the South Downs National Park

The South Downs National Park covers three counties and over 300 square miles of it lies within Hampshire

Chawton

Follow in the footsteps on Jane Austen, who spent the last eight years of her life in the village of Chawton.

Old Winchester Hill

Enjoy far-reaching views from Old Winchester Hill on a walk from the pretty village of Exton in the Meon valley.

Exton and Warnford

Another walk in the the Meon Valley, this time for a wander through Exton and Warnford with some great views from Beacon Hill.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Explore the woodland trails on a walk through Queen Elizabeth Country Park that also takes in Buriton, via the South Downs Way.

Buriton

This walk starts just outside the aforementioned Buriton. The walk follows part of the South Downs Way and Shipwrights Way and heading to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Bishop’s Waltham

After leaving the historic market town of Bishop’s Waltham, youtake in a section of the Pilgrim’s Trail and passing by Bishop’s Waltham Palace.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.