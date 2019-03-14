5 of the best February walks in Hampshire

Birds flying over River Hamble by Rob Young (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via https://flic.kr/p/2rgUvh Archant

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during February.

Western Yar Estuary

February 2019 issue

Take a trip over The Solent via the Wightlink ferry and then take this coast-to-coast route which links the north and south sides of the island.

Click here to view the details of the Western Yar Estuary walk

Meon Valley

February 2018 issue

Take in a section of the South Downs Way and admire the great views of the Meon Valley from Beacon Hill.

Click here to view the details of the Meon Valley walk

Medstead

February 2017 issue

Woodland walks are not just for autumn as this lovely walk through Chawton Park Wood shows, you can also take your four-legged friend along too.

Click here to view the details of the Medstead walk

Ashurst

February 2016 issue

Another woodland walk, this time we head for the New Forest National Park and a section of waterside wandering next to the Beaulieu River.

Click here to view the details of the Ashurst walk

Botley

February 2015 issue

A figure-of-eight stroll that follows parts of the Strawberry Trail, it may be a little early for fruit-picking at this time of year, but it's a pretty walk nonetheless.

Click here to view the details of the Botley walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.